Buyer (Mutare and Karoi)

Position : Buyer (KAROI & MUTARE )

JOB DESCRIPTION

 Research, select and purchase quality products and materials.

 Build relationships with suppliers and negotiate with them for the best pricing.

 Process requisitions and update management on status of orders.

 Update inventory and ensure that stock levels are kept at appropriate levels.

 Arrange transport of goods and track orders to ensure timely delivery.

 Analyze market trends and apply this knowledge to make insightful buying decisions.

 Coordinate with inventory team, management, and stockroom as required.

 Assess quality of stock received and escalate any discrepancies to suppliers and

management.

 Ability to travel.

QUALIFICATIONS

 Bachelor's Degree in relevant field.

 4 years experience preferred.

 Excellent computer skills (Excel, Microsoft Word, PowerPoint).

 Proficient in appropriate software.

 Critical thinking and negotiation skills.

 Strong communication skills, both written and verbal.