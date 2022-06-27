fbpx
Monday, June 27, 2022
Buyer (Mutare and Karoi)

Buyer (Mutare and Karoi)

  • Anywhere

Position : Buyer (KAROI &amp; MUTARE )

 

JOB DESCRIPTION
 Research, select and purchase quality products and materials.
 Build relationships with suppliers and negotiate with them for the best pricing.
 Process requisitions and update management on status of orders.
 Update inventory and ensure that stock levels are kept at appropriate levels.
 Arrange transport of goods and track orders to ensure timely delivery.
 Analyze market trends and apply this knowledge to make insightful buying decisions.
 Coordinate with inventory team, management, and stockroom as required.
 Assess quality of stock received and escalate any discrepancies to suppliers and
management.
 Ability to travel.

QUALIFICATIONS
 Bachelor's Degree in relevant field.
 4 years experience preferred.
 Excellent computer skills (Excel, Microsoft Word, PowerPoint).
 Proficient in appropriate software.
 Critical thinking and negotiation skills.
 Strong communication skills, both written and verbal.

To apply for this job email your details to vacancy@ultrabank.co.zw

