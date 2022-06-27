Buyer (Mutare and Karoi)

Position : Buyer (KAROI & MUTARE )
JOB DESCRIPTION
Research, select and purchase quality products and materials.
Build relationships with suppliers and negotiate with them for the best pricing.
Process requisitions and update management on status of orders.
Update inventory and ensure that stock levels are kept at appropriate levels.
Arrange transport of goods and track orders to ensure timely delivery.
Analyze market trends and apply this knowledge to make insightful buying decisions.
Coordinate with inventory team, management, and stockroom as required.
Assess quality of stock received and escalate any discrepancies to suppliers and
management.
Ability to travel.
QUALIFICATIONS
Bachelor's Degree in relevant field.
4 years experience preferred.
Excellent computer skills (Excel, Microsoft Word, PowerPoint).
Proficient in appropriate software.
Critical thinking and negotiation skills.
Strong communication skills, both written and verbal.
To apply for this job email your details to vacancy@ultrabank.co.zw