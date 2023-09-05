CALL FOR CONSULTANCY

BACKGROUND

Family Support Trust is a local nongovernmental organization that provides medical and psychosocial support to survivors of sexual and gender-based violence. The organization also runs outreach activities that are meant to prevent the occurrence of gender-based violence. Family Support Trust is implementing a project on transforming the cultural, social and behavioural practices that perpetuate sexual and gender-based violence in Beitbridge targeting school children in an effort to catch them young.

OBJECTIVES OF THE PROJECT

The project intends to mentor boys and girls on positive behaviours and practices that prevent sexual and gender-based violence in their communities.

OVERALL OBJECTIVES OF THE ASSIGNMENT

FST wants to develop evidence-based manuals that can be used to mentor these boys and girls to prevent GBV among themselves as well as in their communities. The organization has three manuals that it would want to adapt into a single one that can be applied to the Zimbabwean and Beitbridge contexts.

The purpose of this assignment is to design a training manual by adapting these manuals. The consultant is also expected to develop facilitator’s guides to be used by the facilitators who are going to be school children.

SCOPE OF WORK

· Review existing manuals related to gender based violence among young people

· Design the content and structure of the training manual, including a brief description of contents of the training manuals with the logical sequence that will be considered as a sketch of the manual for approval from FST

· Develop the facilitators training manual/ guide including all session plans, hand-outs/presentations, assessment tools etc.,

· Design and conduct a training of trainers

MAIN DELIVERABLES

Task 1: Design the content and structure of the manual for approval from FST;

Task 2: Draft the content and structure of the facilitators’ guides

Task 3: Finalized training manual;

Task 4: Carry out training of trainers (TOT)

Task 5: Adapt and refine the manual based on the TOT,

Task 6: Provide a summary report on the consultancy highlighting key observations, and recommendations.

THE DURATION AND SCHEDULE OF THE ASSIGNMENT

The timeframe of this assignment is scheduled for a maximum of 12 weeks between October and December 2023.

CONSULTANCY SERVICE REQUIREMENTS

This consultancy is open to local consultants who will fulfil the following requirements:

Academic degree in social sciences, gender studies, or development studies; Minimum of 5 years of professional experience in designing training manuals, training facilitation and coaching skills on gender-based violence issues Strong knowledge and understanding of the context of Beitbridge Experience in gender justice; women’s empowerment and men’s involvement and working on gender analysis. Excellent interpersonal, coaching, communication and analytical verbal and writing skills in English. Ability to deliver training Experience in developing child-friendly and child-user-friendly manuals for use by primary school children.

PROPOSALS EVALUATION CRITERIA

An evaluation committee will be evaluating the offers technically and financially. 70% of the final score will be given to the technical offer, while the remaining 30% will be given to the financial part.

BIDS MUST INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING

• A letter of motivation outlining how your experience, skills, qualifications and professional background fit with the required deliverables (maximum one page) attaching at least two concrete examples of similar work demonstrating the consultancy service requirements.

• A Curriculum Vitae (CV) detailing relevant skills and experience including three contactable referees (maximum 2 pages).

• A technical proposal outline, including the proposed methodology, based on the key deliverables described above; the selected consultant will be requested to finalize the proposal as well as training manual in consultation with FST as the first deliverable, following the signing of the consultancy contract with FST.

FINANCIAL PROPOSAL

The Financial proposal should contain the following information:

Budget breakdown; Prices should be valid for 60 days from the date of submission.

The submitted offers should be in USD including VAT. The tenders should be able to issue an official invoice in addition to a valid deduction at source certificate or will deduct withholding tax from the final payment

Prices include all types of expenses such as transportation per diem, and calls. etc. The bids should be submitted via email addressed fstcrecruitment@gmail.com no later than 8 September 2023.