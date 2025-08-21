CALL FOR CONSULTANT

Position: Consultant for Leadership development and coaching

Contract Period: 1 – 30 September 2025

Location: Harare, Zimbabwe

Introduction

A local human rights organisation is inviting applications from qualified consultants to support the implementation of its leadership development program for its management team. This initiative aims to develop a leadership team and civic leaders equipped with values-based leadership, strategic thinking, and networked action for social justice.

Objectives of the Consultancy

The consultant will be expected to:

Contribute to the design, review, and refinement of leadership development tools and content.

Facilitate onboarding and retreat spaces that are reflective, inclusive, and empowering.

Provide coaching and mentorship support to the Strategic Leadership Team.

Qualifications

Applicants must have:

Extensive experience in civic leadership in the Zimbabwean context

A postgraduate degree in human rights, governance, social sciences, or a related field.

At least five years of relevant experience in human rights, strategic leadership and senior management.

Good understanding of Zimbabwe’s human rights and governance landscape.

Excellent analytical and writing skills.

Deliverables

The consultant will be responsible for:

Facilitating leadership development sessions.

Reviewing tools and resources for program content.

Documenting insights from coaching activities.

Participating in evaluation and reflection processes.

Submitting a final summary report with strategic recommendations

Application Process

Interested consultants are invited to submit their technical proposal, detailed budget, CV(s) of the consultant(s), highlighting relevant experience with links to previous similar work done, and at least 3 references. These should be sent by 29 August 2025 to procurement.2026@gmail.com with the subject line “Consultancy Application – Leadership Development and Coaching”.