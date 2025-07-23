CALL FOR CONSULTANTS

PRODUCTION OF A REPORT TAKING STOCK OF ELECTION PROMISES AND PROGRESS IN ZIMBABWE.

Introduction

The Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZimRights) launched the People’s Human Rights Manifesto (PHRM) in the lead-up to the 2023 harmonised elections as a tool for rights-based electoral engagement. The Manifesto outlines 10 key human rights “Asks” to guide elected leaders in fulfilling their constitutional and moral responsibilities. These Asks were endorsed by leaders of Zimbabwe’s main political parties, including the President and senior party representatives.

As part of its Beyond the Manifesto Project, ZimRights is supporting communities in five districts (Chikomba, Zvishavane, Gwanda, Mufakose, and Chivi) to monitor the implementation of the PHRM commitments. After co-curation of Manifesto Champions trained in these communities, ZimRights administered monitoring questionnaires, PHRM implementation trackers and Focus Group Discussions to document progress in implementation of the Key Asks in the PHRM and commitments made by elected duty bearers. This process used a structured and tailored Monitoring Guide that enabled structured, participatory, and evidence-based community tracking of the PHRM commitments across all levels of governance.

Purpose of the Consultancy

The purpose of this consultancy is to produce a detailed and comprehensive report on Monitoring the Implementation of the People’s Human Rights Manifesto. The report should provide communities lived experiences, realities, state of service delivery, state of human rights, state of the Manifesto Key Asks and document practical progress. The consultancy is expected to be completed within 30 working days.

Scope of Work

The consultant will be expected to:

Review the People’s Human Rights Manifesto (PHRM), its background, and its 10 Key Asks. PESTEL Analysis of the current human rights, governance, economic, political, social and legal context in Zimbabwe. Analyse commitments made by political parties principles at the launch of the Manifesto in 2023 using the public commitments as a baseline and core reference for accountability. Document progress made as per each Key Ask, Indicators, election Promises made with examples and community voices. Propose advocacy strategies for accelerating implementation of the PHRM going forward (2025 -2027). Propose PHRM Monitoring techniques going forward (2025 – 2027).

Key Deliverables

Inception Report

The consultant will produce an inception report outlining the proposed methodology, implementation approach, and work plan for the assignment.

A detailed and comprehensive report that clearly outlines state of human rights, state of service delivery, and responsiveness of elected duty bearers to citizen demands in the period 2023 to date. An abridged power point version of the report.

Qualifications

Applicants must have:

A postgraduate degree in human rights, governance, social sciences, or a related field.

At least five years of relevant experience in human rights, public accountability, or community monitoring.

Strong track record of research and advocacy.

Good understanding of Zimbabwe’s human rights and governance landscape.

Excellent analytical and writing skills.

Application Instructions

Interested consultants should submit:

A detailed technical proposal including the proposed methodology and work plan.

Financial proposal with a detailed budget.

CV(s) of the consultant(s), highlighting relevant experience with links to previous similar work done.

At least three references from similar assignments.

Send applications to procurement.2026@gmail.com by 25 July 2025 using the subject line: “Taking Stock Report”