VACANCY: Chef

Sunday, December 11, 2022
HomeVACANCY: Chef

  • Full Time
  • Harare

A newly established takeaway based in Harare is looking for a hardworking and driven candidate to fill the position of Chef. The successful applicant will have experience with tradition food and will have a solid track record in this area.

 

Job Purpose: To prepare good food for our customers

Duties And Responsibilities

  • Prepare food for our customers
  • Orders ingredients, spices etc as needed
  • Devise new recipes and creative menus
  • Estimates expected food consumption
  • Keeps records and accounts of food purchases

Qualifications And Experience

  • Organisational Skills
  • Strong Verbal Communication
  • Culinary Arts
  • Kitchen Equipment Knowledge
  • Creativity
  • Interpersonal Skills
  • Culinary Arts Training

All applications with a CV should be sent via WhatsApp to +263 717 958 083 or email jobs@263chat.com

The closing date for applications is 6pm 18 December 2022

To apply for this job email your details to jobs@263chat.com

Nigel Mugamu is extremely passionate about the use of tech in Africa, travel, wine, Man Utd, current affairs and Zimbabwe.

