VACANCY: Chef

A newly established takeaway based in Harare is looking for a hardworking and driven candidate to fill the position of Chef. The successful applicant will have experience with tradition food and will have a solid track record in this area.

Job Purpose: To prepare good food for our customers

Duties And Responsibilities

Prepare food for our customers

Orders ingredients, spices etc as needed

Devise new recipes and creative menus

Estimates expected food consumption

Keeps records and accounts of food purchases

Qualifications And Experience

Organisational Skills

Strong Verbal Communication

Culinary Arts

Kitchen Equipment Knowledge

Creativity

Interpersonal Skills

Culinary Arts Training

All applications with a CV should be sent via WhatsApp to +263 717 958 083 or email jobs@263chat.com

The closing date for applications is 6pm 18 December 2022