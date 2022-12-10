VACANCY: Chef

A newly established takeaway based in Harare is looking for a hardworking and driven candidate to fill the position of Chef. The successful applicant will have experience with tradition food and will have a solid track record in this area.
Job Purpose: To prepare good food for our customers
Duties And Responsibilities
- Prepare food for our customers
- Orders ingredients, spices etc as needed
- Devise new recipes and creative menus
- Estimates expected food consumption
- Keeps records and accounts of food purchases
Qualifications And Experience
- Organisational Skills
- Strong Verbal Communication
- Culinary Arts
- Kitchen Equipment Knowledge
- Creativity
- Interpersonal Skills
- Culinary Arts Training
All applications with a CV should be sent via WhatsApp to +263 717 958 083 or email jobs@263chat.com
The closing date for applications is 6pm 18 December 2022
To apply for this job email your details to jobs@263chat.com