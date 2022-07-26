Chef

Our client in the agriculture sector is searching for a skilled and organised chef to prepare daily lunch and snacks for 40 staff members and perform bulk laundry for 20 staff members in the production team. The ideal candidate should be adaptable and skilled with meal preparation. Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their CVs to ameer@priconsultants.com no later than 28th July 2022.

PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.