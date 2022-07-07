Class 2 Driver/Messenger

Driver/Messenger (Class 2)

A reputable organisation in the FMCG sector is looking for a Driver/Messenger Class 2 with Defensive driving to join their dynamic team.

The incumbent will be responsible for:

driving the company vehicle responsibly with no unauthorised passengers.

efficient and safe collection and delivery service of goods.

driving the company vehicle according to Company policies, procedures and observing traffic laws on the road.

Liaising with Transport Manager on scheduled tasks daily and on what task is to be given top priority.

Planning route in advance to ensure the most efficient use of time and fuel.

Collecting and delivering the correct goods within the shortest possible time

Ensuring the Deliveries Logbook is signed by recipients for record purposes.

Checking quantities, samples, or specifications of goods before collection.

Conducting vehicle checks daily and informs the Warehouse & Distribution Manager of any damages, service or repair required promptly.

Ensuring the vehicle is licenced and informs Logistics Assistant when licencing is due.

Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations, attach your CV in word format to: cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw