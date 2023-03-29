Consultancy Opportunity: Court User Survey in Zimbabwe

EWMI, in partnership with the Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) and the Legal Resources Foundation (LRF), is implementing the Partnership for Justice (P4J) Programme in Zimbabwe. This programme is aimed at improving the delivery of Justice to the public by increasing the transparency, accountability, and efficiency of Justice Sector Institutions (JSIs).

With the aim of promoting systematic and sustained monitoring of Justice Sector Institutions, the P4J project will conduct Court User Surveys. Complementary to the court monitoring activities, the court user surveys will bring in the voice of court users, measuring justice sector performance from the perspective of users.

Terms of Reference_ Court User Survey_East West Management Institute