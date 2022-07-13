Consultant to develop a National Poll on Equality: Local NGO

Deadline: 20 July 2022

About

A local women’s rights organisation whose mandate is to promote women’s economic, social, environmental and political rights through mobilizing women to demand their human rights as enshrined in the constitution of Zimbabwe.

The organisation is driven by the need to challenge the status quo, through creating platforms and opportunities for women to rise into and assume leadership and decision-making positions at all levels.

Duties and Responsibilities

The Local organisation will conduct an opinion poll within Zimbabwe to identify political trends on why voters do not vote for female candidates. In order to ensure the quality of its polling, the organisation is seeking a polling

consultant who will oversee/manage/coordinate and conduct analysis of the data.

The consultant will be required to:

Draft and develop methodology and questionnaire.

Perform sampling, monitoring, quality control and analysis of the poll including: SPSS data analyses, counting, processing and final tabulation.

Develop a written analysis report for each poll.The written analysis report will focus on information that is politically applicable, note trends and differences in public opinion and include cross-tabulations of data as appropriate.

Qualifications and experience.

Five (5) years relevant professional experience in women political participation work and working with women;

Previous experience in conducting similar polls.

To apply

Interested candidates must submit a cover letter of not more than 300 words and their CV with the subject line OPINION POLL to leadershipfeminist@gmail.com by 20 July 2022 .