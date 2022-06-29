Creative Director (Media Sector, Harare, Zimbabwe)

Our client is well established and highly reputable media company specialised in creating publishing, web and graphic design, photography, marketing and printing service is looking for Creative Director with at least minimum of 5years experience in the similar role. The creative director is in charge of the creative department at advertising and marketing companies. Their duties include planning company advertisements, monitoring brand campaigns, revising presentations, and shaping brand standards. Also referred to as a design director. SALARY: To be disclosed to shortlisted candidates. Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations, attach your CV in word format to: cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw