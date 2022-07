Credit Controller – Fmcg

Responsibilities

1. Reviewing debtors’ accounts

2. Preparation/ reviewing debtors ageing weekly/ monthly

3. Preparation of cashflows forecasts

4. Setting credit terms and review of existing ones

REQUIREMENTS

1. Degree in accounting

2. Certificate in credit/ risk management

3. Part ACCA an advantage

4. At least 4 years in a similar role

If you qualify please email your cv in plain word format to: snyamhondera@priconsultants.com