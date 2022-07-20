Crop and Animal Husbandry Field Officers x 2 (DCA)

Crop and Animal Husbandry Field Officers x 2

Position Summary

The Crop and Husbandry Field Officer will be responsible for the design, planning, implementation, and monitoring of DCA’s resilience and livelihoods development activities in crop and animal production in urban and peri-urban areas in Harare districts.

Responsibilities

Ensure all resilience-building project activities are implemented timely and in accordance with donor requirements and standard quality. Mainstream protection in all project activities to ensure all vulnerable social groups participate in the project. In collaboration with the research team, develop clear beneficiary targeting criteria and participate in baseline and endline surveys. Contribute to the registration of beneficiaries according to laid down criteria to minimize exclusion and inclusion errors. Train and provide regular technical assistance to staff, partner organizations, community facilitators, enumerators, beneficiaries, and other relevant stakeholders to ensure effective implementation of the resilience-building interventions. Identify and assess partnerships relevant to urban resilience programming and share information on market linkages for crop and animal value chains. Participate in the design and administration of monitoring tools for resilience building activities. Assist in developing project proposals linked to resilience building and resilience programming. Compile periodic project reports for use internally and externally

Skills and Qualifications

Relevant Degree in Agriculture, Animal Science, Agribusiness, or other related fields. At least 3 years’ experience in crop and animal production activities. Qualification in monitoring and evaluation and research in agriculture related livelihoods projects is an added advantage. Excellent skills in written and spoken English; good interpersonal and inter-organizational working experience, and the ability to collaborate with multi-level stakeholders.

To apply

Interested and qualified candidates, please follow DCA online application link https://dca.career.emply.com/en/ad/crop-and-animal-husbandry-officers-x2/09w3ph and provide your motivational letter and CV including 3 references by 26 July 2022. Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted.