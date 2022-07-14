Debtors Accountant
Our client in the sales and merchandising sector are looking for a Debtors Accountant to join their ever growing team. The ideal candidate must have at least 3 years of proven experience in a similar role and will be responsible for overseeing the accounts and administration function of the company’s debtors team. Interested applicants must have an accounting degree.
Key Responsibilities
• Supervise and review subordinates’ work to ensure all data capturing, review and reconciliation processes are followed correctly.
• Opening of new customer accounts, ensuring that all requirements are met.
• Review of debtor’s statements and reconciliations.
• Creation, amendment and implementation of reports and revision of SOPs to address areas of concern and ensure a smooth flow of communication between debtors, customers, and management.
• Ensuring that as far as possible trade terms are adhered to, and that debt collection is being performed to the utmost of his/her ability.
Essential Qualifications and Skills
• Minimum requirement: Degree in Accounting.
• Must have exceptional knowledge of Excel / PASTEL and work spreadsheets.
• A self-starter with the ability to work independently with minimum supervision.
• A strong financial background in a supervisory role.
• Ability to produce accurate reports within given time.
• Must be able to deliver results against key targets.
• Should be able to work under pressure and be able to deal with large volumes of clients.
• Familiar with the hyperinflation situation.
• A good team player with good communication skills.
• Mature individual who is result oriented.
• Proficient in PASTEL AND SAGE packages.
• 3 years’ work-related experience in a similar position.
• Good analytical skills.
Interested and qualified applicants please send CVs to dnicholls@priconsultants.com
