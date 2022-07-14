Debtors Accountant

Our client in the sales and merchandising sector are looking for a Debtors Accountant to join their ever growing team. The ideal candidate must have at least 3 years of proven experience in a similar role and will be responsible for overseeing the accounts and administration function of the company’s debtors team. Interested applicants must have an accounting degree.

Key Responsibilities

• Supervise and review subordinates’ work to ensure all data capturing, review and reconciliation processes are followed correctly.

• Opening of new customer accounts, ensuring that all requirements are met.

• Review of debtor’s statements and reconciliations.

• Creation, amendment and implementation of reports and revision of SOPs to address areas of concern and ensure a smooth flow of communication between debtors, customers, and management.

• Ensuring that as far as possible trade terms are adhered to, and that debt collection is being performed to the utmost of his/her ability.

Essential Qualifications and Skills

• Minimum requirement: Degree in Accounting.

• Must have exceptional knowledge of Excel / PASTEL and work spreadsheets.

• A self-starter with the ability to work independently with minimum supervision.

• A strong financial background in a supervisory role.

• Ability to produce accurate reports within given time.

• Must be able to deliver results against key targets.

• Should be able to work under pressure and be able to deal with large volumes of clients.

• Familiar with the hyperinflation situation.

• A good team player with good communication skills.

• Mature individual who is result oriented.

• Proficient in PASTEL AND SAGE packages.

• 3 years’ work-related experience in a similar position.

• Good analytical skills.

Interested and qualified applicants please send CVs to dnicholls@priconsultants.com