Key Responsibilities:

• Dismantling, moving and assembling drilling rigs and machinery.

• Operating drilling and hoisting machinery.

• Taking samples of ore and packaging them.

• Performing minor maintenance and repairs and lubricating and cleaning the drilling

• Recording performance details and keeping logs of operations.

• Undertaking development work such as opening up new shafts, drives, air vents rise and crib rooms.

• Positioning explosives in boreholes and priming explosives using detonators and explosive cartridges.

• Connecting wires, fuses and detonating cords to explosive cartridges and detonators and detonating explosives.

• Monitoring the area during drilling operations for safety.

• Operating pumps to extract air, water and other waste.

Minimum Requirements:

• Higher National Diploma or Class One Journeyman

• At least 5 years of mine drilling experience.

• Hardworking and physically capable.

• Candidate must be well-spoken and work well under supervision.

If you qualify kindly email your CV in plain word document format: dnyamugama@priconsultants.com