Key Responsibilities:
• Dismantling, moving and assembling drilling rigs and machinery.
• Operating drilling and hoisting machinery.
• Taking samples of ore and packaging them.
• Performing minor maintenance and repairs and lubricating and cleaning the drilling
• Recording performance details and keeping logs of operations.
• Undertaking development work such as opening up new shafts, drives, air vents rise and crib rooms.
• Positioning explosives in boreholes and priming explosives using detonators and explosive cartridges.
• Connecting wires, fuses and detonating cords to explosive cartridges and detonators and detonating explosives.
• Monitoring the area during drilling operations for safety.
• Operating pumps to extract air, water and other waste.
Minimum Requirements:
• Higher National Diploma or Class One Journeyman
• At least 5 years of mine drilling experience.
• Hardworking and physically capable.
• Candidate must be well-spoken and work well under supervision.
If you qualify kindly email your CV in plain word document format: dnyamugama@priconsultants.com
