Electrician (FMCG Manufacturing Industry, Harare)

A reputable FMCG Manufacturing industry is looking to appoint a qualified and experienced Electrician to join their dynamic team with at least a minimum of 4 years in a similar role.

The incumbent will be responsible for:

installation, maintenance and repairs of all electrical equipment and machinery.

Manages Junior Staff members.

Recommends cost-saving best practices to the Maintenance Manager.

Checks on health and safety compliance.

Install, maintain, and enhance electrical systems and components, including fuses, lights, and wiring.

Perform all work in a manner that meets and follows electrical codes, blueprints, and standards.

Test electrical systems and components to ensure proper functioning.

Perform preventative maintenance on electrical systems and components.

Troubleshoot problems and make timely repairs.

Knowledge of Installations, Maintenance and Repairs.

Experience with electrical equipment, systems and machinery.

Work accurately under pressure and meet set deadlines.

|Travelling around the country.

Qualification: Degree or Higher Diploma in Electrical Engineering/ Apprentice Program. Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations, attach your CV in word format to: cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw