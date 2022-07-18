fbpx
Tuesday, July 19, 2022
logo
mobile-logo
HomeElectrician

Electrician

  • Anywhere

Electrician (FMCG Manufacturing Industry, Harare)

 

A reputable FMCG Manufacturing industry is looking to appoint a qualified and experienced Electrician to join their dynamic team with at least a minimum of 4 years in a similar role.

The incumbent will be responsible for:

  • installation, maintenance and repairs of all electrical equipment and machinery.
  • Manages Junior Staff members.
  • Recommends cost-saving best practices to the Maintenance Manager.
  • Checks on health and safety compliance.
  • Install, maintain, and enhance electrical systems and components, including fuses, lights, and wiring.
  • Perform all work in a manner that meets and follows electrical codes, blueprints, and standards.
  • Test electrical systems and components to ensure proper functioning.
  • Perform preventative maintenance on electrical systems and components.
  • Troubleshoot problems and make timely repairs.
  • Knowledge of Installations, Maintenance and Repairs.
  • Experience with electrical equipment, systems and machinery.
  • Work accurately under pressure and meet set deadlines.
  • |Travelling around the country.

 

Qualification: Degree or Higher Diploma in Electrical Engineering/ Apprentice Program. Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations, attach your CV in word format to: cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw

To apply for this job email your details to cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw

You cannot copy content of this page