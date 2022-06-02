Farm Manager (Shamva)

Our client in the agriculture industry is looking for a Farm Manager to join them soon.

• Salary to be discussed with shortlisted candidates

• Degree/Diploma in Agriculture, or any relevant farming qualification

• Should have at least 5 years of experience with horticulture and row cropping

If you qualify please email your cv in plain MS Word format to: pchinenere@priconsultants.com

PLEASE NOTE: ONLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED