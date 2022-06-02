fbpx
Friday, June 3, 2022
logo
mobile-logo
HomeFarm Manager (Shamva)

Farm Manager (Shamva)

  • Anywhere

Farm Manager (Shamva)

Our client in the agriculture industry is looking for a Farm Manager to join them soon.

• Salary to be discussed with shortlisted candidates
• Degree/Diploma in Agriculture, or any relevant farming qualification
• Should have at least 5 years of experience with horticulture and row cropping

If you qualify please email your cv in plain MS Word format to: pchinenere@priconsultants.com
PLEASE NOTE: ONLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED

To apply for this job email your details to pchinenere@priconsultants.com

You cannot copy content of this page