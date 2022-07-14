Female Sales Rep (Hardware Company, Msasa, Harare)
An established, and successful hardware company is in search of a young and energetic Sales Rep with at least a minimum of 3 years of working experience in a similar role. Female environment. The incumbent will be responsible for maintaining existing client portfolios and getting new business. She will be moving around with a vehicle, so clean driver’s license is mandatory.
Qualifications:
Diploma in sales/marketing or a Related Field. Must be computer literate. Must be available to start immediately. Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations, attach your CV in word format to: cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw
