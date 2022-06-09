Finance Manager – Fmcg Manufacturing & Distribution- 3 – 3.5k equivalent – CA

Responsibilities

1. Preparation of monthly, weekly, daily accounts and reports

2. Statutory returns in both ZWL and USD

3. Annual financial accounts

4. Management of external auditors

Requirements

1. Must be a qualified CA, through ICAZ

2. Knowledge of Pastel Evolution

3. Experience in Fmcg manufacturing and distribution a must

4. At least 4 years post qualification experience

If you qualify please email your CV in Word format to: snyamhondera@priconsultants.com