Finance Manager – FMCG – US$4-5k equivalent
Responsibilities
1. Contribute to the business strategic planning process
2. Develop and analyse the business units budgets and forecasts
3. Deliver financial reports
4. Design, implement and maintain systems of control
Requirements
1. Qualified accountant ( CA, ACCA, CIMA)
2. At least 3 years in FMCG at middle management
3. Strong commercial acumen
If you qualify please email your cv in word format to: snyamhondera@priconsultants.com
To apply for this job email your details to snyamhondera@priconsultants.com