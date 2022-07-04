Finance Manager – FMCG – US$4-5k equivalent

Responsibilities

1. Contribute to the business strategic planning process

2. Develop and analyse the business units budgets and forecasts

3. Deliver financial reports

4. Design, implement and maintain systems of control

Requirements

1. Qualified accountant ( CA, ACCA, CIMA)

2. At least 3 years in FMCG at middle management

3. Strong commercial acumen

If you qualify please email your cv in word format to: snyamhondera@priconsultants.com