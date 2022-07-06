Fitter & Turner (Poultry Faming, Harare. Zimbabwe)

An established organization in the Poultry farming sector is seeking a Fitter & Turner to join their dynamic team. The incumbent will be responsible for performing all maintenance jobs based on Daily Maintenance Checklist and allocated areas. Attends daily safety parades. Receives Job Cards from Superior, assesses job and fills Requisition Form accordingly and hands over to mill stores Clerk. Completes job and commissions equipment to ensure good working order. Fills in Job Card. Fixes any mechanical faults when requested by Mill Supervisors or reports to Superior if unable to fix. Reports any identified mechanical fault to Superior immediately. Liaises with Mill Stores Clerk and assists with mechanical spares & consumables specifications for ordering. Checks quality, quantity & specs of all received mechanical goods. Conducts weekly dosing weighbins calibration with electrician. Conducts random checks weekly to ensure maintenance schedule & Bio-Security standards are adhered to. Applies fault finding techniques and conducts root cause analysis for any mechanical failures. Conducts inspections daily to ensures good housekeeping practice. Follows up & implements monthly maintenance checklist and reports any faults with Superior. Undertakes minor fabrications as & when requested. Attends to any other duties as requested by Superior. Extent of Discretion; Incumbent liaises with Superior. Responsible for the mechanical installation of designated new Feed Mill equipment & machinery. Receives instruction to install new mechanical equipment from Superior and quantifies materials & workforce needed. Checks quantities, quality & specs of received materials, fills in Requisition Form, hands over to Superior for signature then draws materials needed. Completes installation within set deadlines & commissions to ensure good working order. Assists Superior with all trouble-shooting issues when requested. Communicates leave and overtime for the team with Superior. Mentors direct subordinates. Administers discipline through verbal warnings and reports any disciplinary issue to Superior. Trains team in predictive & preventative maintenance and machine repair. Conducts safety talks with team members as and when requested. Ensures that the mechanical team adheres to all SHE, QA, ISO, GMPs, PRPs & SOPs at all times. Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations, attach your CV in word format to: cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw