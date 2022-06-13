Front-End Developer – Remote Opportunity

Our client, involved in Software Development based abroad is looking for an experienced Front-End Developer to work remotely in Zimbabwe but work in the international client’s timezone.

A suitable candidate must have a degree in Computer Science or Information Technology and have approx. 5 years of experience with React and have the ability to develop browser extensions.

Interested and suitably qualified and experienced candidates to send their CVs to hkanjee@priconsultants.com by Monday the 13th of June 2022. PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.