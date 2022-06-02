fbpx
Friday, June 3, 2022
Graduate Trainee-Architect

Graduate Trainee-Architect

  Anywhere

Graduate Trainee-Architect

Our client in the mining industry is searching for a meticulous and detail-oriented Graduate Trainee-Architect.

Responsibilities

  • Completing all tasks assigned by the supervisor
  • Assisting in the evaluation and design of building projects
  • Working with internal departments and external parties on building and design projects
  • Ensuring the structural and functional integrity of building structures and systems
  • Identifying and solving design flaws.

 

The ideal candidate must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Architecture, a valid clean driver’s licence, strong analytical, critical, and problem-solving skills and current knowledge of industry trends, technology, codes, and regulations.

Previous experience in a technical field would be an added advantage. Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their CVs to ameer@priconsultants.com no later than 2nd June 2022. PLEASE

NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

To apply for this job email your details to ameer@priconsultants.com

