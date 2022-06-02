Graduate Trainee-Architect

Our client in the mining industry is searching for a meticulous and detail-oriented Graduate Trainee-Architect.

Responsibilities

Completing all tasks assigned by the supervisor

Assisting in the evaluation and design of building projects

Working with internal departments and external parties on building and design projects

Ensuring the structural and functional integrity of building structures and systems

Identifying and solving design flaws.

The ideal candidate must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Architecture, a valid clean driver’s licence, strong analytical, critical, and problem-solving skills and current knowledge of industry trends, technology, codes, and regulations.

Previous experience in a technical field would be an added advantage. Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their CVs to ameer@priconsultants.com no later than 2nd June 2022. PLEASE

NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.