Our client in the food service industry is searching for a driven, adaptable and skilled Head Chef to control and direct the food preparation process, construct menus and oversee operations of an African-themed restaurant. The ideal candidate should have a minimum of 2 years of experience in a professional kitchen, a culinary-related qualification, be under 45 years of age and hold a valid passport. Experience with African cuisine would be an added advantage. Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their CVs to ameer@priconsultants.com no later than 17th August 2022. PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.