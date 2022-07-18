Horticulture Farm Manager

Our client in the farming industry is searching for a competent, experienced and dynamic Farm Manager to be based in Glendale. The ideal candidate should have previous experience in horticulture and farm management, and be aged between 30 – 45 years. Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their CVs to ameer@priconsultants.com no later than the 22nd of July 2022.

PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.