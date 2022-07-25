Human Resources/Labour Officer

Our client in the sales and merchandising sector are looking for an HR/Labour Officer to join their ever-growing team. The ideal candidate must have at least 2 years of proven experience in a similar role. Applicants must have strong knowledge of Zimbabwean labour laws.

Key Requirements

• Strong communication skills.

• Great people skills

• Strong labour law knowledge

• Excel and Belina proficiency advantageous

• Minimum 2 years of proven experience

Interested and qualified applicants please send CVs to dnicholls@priconsultants.com