IT Administrator
Our client in the automotive industry is looking for an IT Administrator to join them soon.
• Salary to be discussed with short-listed candidates
• Should have a Higher National Diploma/Degree in Information Technology or relevant qualification
• At least 5 years working in a similar position.
Experience:
• Networking installations LAN/WAN/WLAN
• Windows support win XP – 10
• Windows server 2016
• Microsoft Office Suite Support
• VMware
• Router configurations Cisco Huawei
• Linux/ Centos working knowledge
• Web & email management
• Sophos
• VMWare Suite
• Repairing computers, printers, laptops & network cables
If you qualify, please email your cv in plain MS Word format to: pchinenere@priconsultants.com
PLEASE NOTE: ONLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED
