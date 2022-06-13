IT Administrator

Our client in the automotive industry is looking for an IT Administrator to join them soon.

• Salary to be discussed with short-listed candidates

• Should have a Higher National Diploma/Degree in Information Technology or relevant qualification

• At least 5 years working in a similar position.

Experience:

• Networking installations LAN/WAN/WLAN

• Windows support win XP – 10

• Windows server 2016

• Microsoft Office Suite Support

• VMware

• Router configurations Cisco Huawei

• Linux/ Centos working knowledge

• Web & email management

• Sophos

• VMWare Suite

• Repairing computers, printers, laptops & network cables

If you qualify, please email your cv in plain MS Word format to: pchinenere@priconsultants.com

PLEASE NOTE: ONLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED