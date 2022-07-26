Maintenance Fitters, Sheet Metal Workers and TIG Welders
Our client is looking to fill the abovementioned roles with qualified and experienced candidates. Minimum 3 years of proven experience is required along with relevant qualifications and certifications. Advantageous if candidates have experience working in a large-scale abattoir environment.
Key Duties and Requirements
• Trade Qualifications
• Heavy industrial maintenance experience
• Demonstrated ability to identify faults through the use of fault-finding techniques with the ability to troubleshoot & rectify problems
• Experience in the prompt rectification of production breakdowns
• Pneumatics and Hydraulics
• Welding – MIG/TIG
• Confined Space experience
• Excellent attention to detail and the ability to work both independently and in a team environment.
• Demonstrate a sound understanding of good manufacturing practices and Occupational Health and Safety
• Proven ability to work well under pressure
• Readiness to work early starts, overtime and other shifts is essential.
• Comfortable operating within a large-scale abattoir environment
The role will be based out of Zimbabwe with a highly competitive salary on offer. Interested and qualified candidates please send CVs to dnicholls@priconsultants.com. Regrettably, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
