Maintenance Fitters, Sheet Metal Workers and TIG Welders

Our client is looking to fill the abovementioned roles with qualified and experienced candidates. Minimum 3 years of proven experience is required along with relevant qualifications and certifications. Advantageous if candidates have experience working in a large-scale abattoir environment.

Key Duties and Requirements

• Trade Qualifications

• Heavy industrial maintenance experience

• Demonstrated ability to identify faults through the use of fault-finding techniques with the ability to troubleshoot & rectify problems

• Experience in the prompt rectification of production breakdowns

• Pneumatics and Hydraulics

• Welding – MIG/TIG

• Confined Space experience

• Excellent attention to detail and the ability to work both independently and in a team environment.

• Demonstrate a sound understanding of good manufacturing practices and Occupational Health and Safety

• Proven ability to work well under pressure

• Readiness to work early starts, overtime and other shifts is essential.

• Comfortable operating within a large-scale abattoir environment

The role will be based out of Zimbabwe with a highly competitive salary on offer. Interested and qualified candidates please send CVs to dnicholls@priconsultants.com. Regrettably, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.