Motor Technician (Automotive Industry, Harare)

Our client in the Automotive is looking for suitable individual to fill the position of Technician for their PDI & Fitment centre .The technician should have experience in wheel alignment ,tyre fitment ,suspension repairs ,fitting accessories such as ( canopies ,bull bars ,tow bars etc ) ,general mechanical repairs. Traceable references. Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations, attach your CV in word format to: cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw