Office Manager – to start ASAP]
1. Looking for an office manager with experience working for corporates to join a listed company asap
2. Diary management
3. Maintaining a logical filing system
4. Coordinating board meetings, and travel arrangements
5. Managing the general admin – fleet, fuel, office supplies
Requirements
1. Diploma in Administration
2. At least 7 years of working experience
3. Excellent communication skills
If you qualify please email your cv in word format to: snyamhondera@priconsultants.com
