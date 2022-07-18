Office Manager – to start ASAP]

1. Looking for an office manager with experience working for corporates to join a listed company asap

2. Diary management

3. Maintaining a logical filing system

4. Coordinating board meetings, and travel arrangements

5. Managing the general admin – fleet, fuel, office supplies

Requirements

1. Diploma in Administration

2. At least 7 years of working experience

3. Excellent communication skills

If you qualify please email your cv in word format to: snyamhondera@priconsultants.com