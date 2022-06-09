fbpx
Friday, June 10, 2022
PA to Managing Director

PA to Managing Director

  • Anywhere

Responsibilities

1. Providing administrative and business support to the MD

2. Arranging and diarising meetings and appointments for the MD

3. Dispatching documents, arranging seminars, conferences, functions involving regional counterparts

4. Payments for all admin-related goods and services

 

Requirements

1. Bachelor of Administration

2. At least 7 years in a similar role

3. Ability to speak French

4. Knowledge of Excel, PowerPoint, Word

If you qualify please email your cv in plain word format to: snyamhondera@priconsultants.com

