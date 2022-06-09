Our client within the Automotive Industry is looking to recruit a Parts Clerk, to join their company quite urgently.
The ideal candidate will pick, pack, dispatch and receive stock as required.
Industry : Automotive
Key Responsibilities :
• Receives an order request, and then gets parts from the storeroom or warehouse.
• Puts orders together, and arranging them for dispatch.
• Maintains and arranges products in the warehouse/storeroom in an orderly manner, including binning.
• Packs goods into appropriate cartons, boxes etc. using the correct packing material.
• Assists customers to carry their parcels.
• Performs all dispatch services.
• Records all returned goods.
• Verifies goods against invoices.
• Participates in Stocktaking duties.
• Issue to workshops and dispatch sectors and the recording of documentation necessary thereto of products.
• Any other duties assigned to you by your Superiors’.
Minimum Requirements:
• At least 5 O’level.
• Certificate or Diploma in Stores or inventory management.
• Minimum of 3 to 5 years’ experience.
If you qualify kindly email your CV in plain word document format to : dnyamugama@priconsultants.com
