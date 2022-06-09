Our client within the Automotive Industry is looking to recruit a Parts Clerk, to join their company quite urgently.

The ideal candidate will pick, pack, dispatch and receive stock as required.

Industry : Automotive

Key Responsibilities :

• Receives an order request, and then gets parts from the storeroom or warehouse.

• Puts orders together, and arranging them for dispatch.

• Maintains and arranges products in the warehouse/storeroom in an orderly manner, including binning.

• Packs goods into appropriate cartons, boxes etc. using the correct packing material.

• Assists customers to carry their parcels.

• Performs all dispatch services.

• Records all returned goods.

• Verifies goods against invoices.

• Participates in Stocktaking duties.

• Issue to workshops and dispatch sectors and the recording of documentation necessary thereto of products.

• Any other duties assigned to you by your Superiors’.

Minimum Requirements:

• At least 5 O’level.

• Certificate or Diploma in Stores or inventory management.

• Minimum of 3 to 5 years’ experience.

If you qualify kindly email your CV in plain word document format to : dnyamugama@priconsultants.com