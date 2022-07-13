Parts Sales Specialist

Our client in the automotive industry is searching for an analytical, sales-minded and quick learner to fill the Parts Sales Specialist position.

The duties of the role would include involvement in the sales and procurement aspects of the business. The ideal candidate should be aged 25-35 years, possess an undergraduate degree and have a strong inclination for anything mechanical.

No experience is required but would be an added advantage.

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their CVs to ameer@priconsultants.com no later than 15th July 2022.

PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.