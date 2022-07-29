Procurement & Logistics Officer -1.5k equivalent- FMCG
1. Procurement planning by coordinating all activities related to domestic, international and global suppliers
2. Managing the end-to-end supply chain of foods and services
3. Negotiate contracts
Requirements
1. Degree in supply chain management and logistics
2. At least 3 years in FMCG
If you qualify please email your cv in plain word format to: snyamhondera@priconsultants.com
