PRODUCTION FOREMAN (FMCG Manufacturing, Marondera)
A leading FMCG Manufacturing industry is looking to hire a production foreman to join their team with at least two years of work experience in a supervisory role.
The incumbent will be responsible for:
- assembling, testing and packing products as per relevant specifications.
- Training of Supervisors/Operators in their various tasks and ensuring that instructions are adhered to
- Ensuring that production lines are balanced in order to ensure a smooth production flow
- Ensuring that products are manufactured in accordance with production plan.
- Identifying and reporting assembly and quality problems to the Factory Manager and Quality Foreman.
- Implementing and maintaining corrective and preventative actions as advised by the Factory Manager and Quality Foreman.
- Ensuring that the finished products are correctly identified.
- Ensuring that all relevant works instructions and quality instructions are available before starting the production lines.
- Implementing and maintaining safety ad health standards.
- Maintaining production records.
- Maintaining good housekeeping.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree in Food Science / National Diploma in Bakery Studies.
Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations and your notice period, attach your CV in word format to: cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw
