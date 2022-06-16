fbpx
Thursday, June 16, 2022
logo
mobile-logo
HomeProduction Foreman

Production Foreman

  • Anywhere

PRODUCTION FOREMAN (FMCG Manufacturing, Marondera)

A leading FMCG Manufacturing industry is looking to hire a production foreman to join their team with at least two years of work experience in a supervisory role.

The incumbent will be responsible for:

  • assembling, testing and packing products as per relevant specifications.
  • Training of Supervisors/Operators in their various tasks and ensuring that instructions are adhered to
  • Ensuring that production lines are balanced in order to ensure a smooth production flow
  • Ensuring that products are manufactured in accordance with production plan.
  • Identifying and reporting assembly and quality problems to the Factory Manager and Quality Foreman.
  • Implementing and maintaining corrective and preventative actions as advised by the Factory Manager and Quality Foreman.
  • Ensuring that the finished products are correctly identified.
  • Ensuring that all relevant works instructions and quality instructions are available before starting the production lines.
  • Implementing and maintaining safety ad health standards.
  • Maintaining production records.
  • Maintaining good housekeeping.

 

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Food Science / National Diploma in Bakery Studies.

 

Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations and your notice period, attach your CV in word format to: cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw

To apply for this job please visit oxfordrecruitment.co.zw.

You cannot copy content of this page