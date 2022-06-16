PRODUCTION FOREMAN (FMCG Manufacturing, Marondera)

A leading FMCG Manufacturing industry is looking to hire a production foreman to join their team with at least two years of work experience in a supervisory role.

The incumbent will be responsible for:

assembling, testing and packing products as per relevant specifications.

Training of Supervisors/Operators in their various tasks and ensuring that instructions are adhered to

Ensuring that production lines are balanced in order to ensure a smooth production flow

Ensuring that products are manufactured in accordance with production plan.

Identifying and reporting assembly and quality problems to the Factory Manager and Quality Foreman.

Implementing and maintaining corrective and preventative actions as advised by the Factory Manager and Quality Foreman.

Ensuring that the finished products are correctly identified.

Ensuring that all relevant works instructions and quality instructions are available before starting the production lines.

Implementing and maintaining safety ad health standards.

Maintaining production records.

Maintaining good housekeeping.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Food Science / National Diploma in Bakery Studies.

Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations and your notice period, attach your CV in word format to: cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw