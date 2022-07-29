Our client in the industrial & agricultural equipment and hardware industry is searching for an analytical, dynamic and driven Programmer who is proficient with Access and VBA programming. This role will entail both front-end development as well as the back-end database maintenance for a large organisation with a large amount of data to be processed. The ideal candidate should hold a BSc/Ba in Information Technology, Computer Science or a related discipline, have at least 1 year of experience working in a programming-related role and possess strong programming and data processing skills.

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their CVs to ameer@priconsultants.com no later than 2nd August 2022. PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.