Projects and Systems Coordinator (FMCG Industry, Harare)

Tuesday, June 7, 2022
One of the leading FMCG in the Food and Beverage sector is looking for a Projects and Systems Coordinator to join their dynamic team with at least 2 years of experience in IT service provision, ERP support, and Project Management with at least 2 of these in a management role. Experience in the food manufacturing industry with direct involvement in systems support is an advantage.

 

Responsibilities

  • Systems Life-Cycle Development process.
  • Systems Development. Database Administration.
  • Maintain the Project Management Office.
  • Monitor technology trends and innovations and make recommendations based on findings.
  • Provide administrative and configuration support for business systems.
  • Lead and coordinate ICT activities relating to Business Systems Audits.
  • Ensure all issues requiring ICT support are logged in the Service Desk systems and resolved in a timely manner.
  • Carry out all duties with regards to effective implementation, maintenance and improvement of company management systems.
  • Coordinate all IT related training for the business.
  • Identify and participate in the recruitment of competent ICT resources.
  • Contribute to the production of department budgets.

 

Academic Qualification

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, or Information Technology.
  • A qualification in Finance or a business operations discipline is an added Advantage.

 

Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations and your notice period, attach your CV in word format to: cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw

 

To apply for this job email your details to cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw

