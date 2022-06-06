Projects and Systems Coordinator (FMCG Industry, Harare)

One of the leading FMCG in the Food and Beverage sector is looking for a Projects and Systems Coordinator to join their dynamic team with at least 2 years of experience in IT service provision, ERP support, and Project Management with at least 2 of these in a management role. Experience in the food manufacturing industry with direct involvement in systems support is an advantage.

Responsibilities

Systems Life-Cycle Development process.

Systems Development. Database Administration.

Maintain the Project Management Office.

Monitor technology trends and innovations and make recommendations based on findings.

Provide administrative and configuration support for business systems.

Lead and coordinate ICT activities relating to Business Systems Audits.

Ensure all issues requiring ICT support are logged in the Service Desk systems and resolved in a timely manner.

Carry out all duties with regards to effective implementation, maintenance and improvement of company management systems.

Coordinate all IT related training for the business.

Identify and participate in the recruitment of competent ICT resources.

Contribute to the production of department budgets.

Academic Qualification

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, or Information Technology.

A qualification in Finance or a business operations discipline is an added Advantage.

Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations and your notice period, attach your CV in word format to: cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw