Projects and Systems Coordinator (FMCG Industry, Harare)

One of the leading FMCG in the Food and Beverage sector is looking for a Projects and Systems Coordinator to join their dynamic team with at least 2 years of experience in IT service provision, ERP support, and Project Management with at least 2 of these in a management role. Experience in the food manufacturing industry with direct involvement in systems support is an advantage.
Responsibilities
- Systems Life-Cycle Development process.
- Systems Development. Database Administration.
- Maintain the Project Management Office.
- Monitor technology trends and innovations and make recommendations based on findings.
- Provide administrative and configuration support for business systems.
- Lead and coordinate ICT activities relating to Business Systems Audits.
- Ensure all issues requiring ICT support are logged in the Service Desk systems and resolved in a timely manner.
- Carry out all duties with regards to effective implementation, maintenance and improvement of company management systems.
- Coordinate all IT related training for the business.
- Identify and participate in the recruitment of competent ICT resources.
- Contribute to the production of department budgets.
Academic Qualification
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, or Information Technology.
- A qualification in Finance or a business operations discipline is an added Advantage.
Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations and your notice period, attach your CV in word format to: cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw
