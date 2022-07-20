Protection/Complaints Feedback Mechanism Officer (DCA)

Protection/Complaints Feedback Mechanism Officer

Position Summary

Incumbent is expected to provide support towards protection mainstreaming in the implementation of DCA Social Protection, Livelihoods and Resilience building projects in compliance with donor/grant requirements and in conformity with DCA humanitarian standards

Responsibilities

The candidate is expected to: Identify gaps and challenges in the protection referral pathways and engage relevant line Ministries to provide solutions; Engage relevant line Ministries to follow up and resolve identified protection cases; Facilitate capacity building programmes for community-based protection structures to enhance effectiveness of community prevention and response mechanisms; Mainstream gender in all project activities and facilitate participation of all vulnerable social groups in the project; Track progress and coordinate protection inputs into monitoring and data tracking processes; Facilitate beneficiary access to psycho-social support; Capacitate DCA and partner staff in child protection and safeguarding, sexual and gender violence, and disability; Identify and share lessons learned for knowledge development and build the capacity for DCA field office staff; Mainstream protection in project planning, research, implementation, and monitoring; Strengthen the complaints handling system through which affected populations complaints and concerns are documented and addressed; Maintain an up to date and accurate beneficiary register of targeted vulnerable groups; Provide weekly, monthly, and quarterly progress updates to the line manage; Participate in subnational protection cluster meetings jointly with Government; Perform any other duties as assigned

Skills and Qualifications

Relevant Degree in, Social Work or any Social Sciences; Human Rights or any other relevant qualification. A relevant master’s degree or post graduate diploma in child sensitive social protection is an added advantage. Minimum of 3 years relevant and proven experience working in similar scope and environment. Excellent skills in written and spoken English. The candidate must have a strong understanding of urban vulnerability contexts; SPHERE standards as well as referral pathways to address potential human rights violations. Should be familiar with the Children’s Act, Multisectoral Protocol of Management of sexual abuse and violence, Anti Domestic Violence Act, Sphere and Core Humanitarian principles, CEDAW, Constitutional provisions on gender equality, Bill of rights as well as other relevant statutes. The candidate must be able to work in a team setting and function in a culturally diverse work environment.

To apply

Interested and qualified candidates, please follow DCA online application link https://dca.career.emply.com/en/ad/protection-complaints-feedback-mechanism-officer/11ra8s and provide your motivational letter and CV including 3 references by 26 July 2022. Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

DanChurchAid Zimbabwe is an equal opportunity employer, and all interested candidates are encouraged to apply regardless of age, race, gender, marital status and religious or ethnic affiliation. During this entire recruitment process, DanChurchAid Zimbabwe will not charge a fee nor will require payment to be made for any application to be considered.