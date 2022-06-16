fbpx
Thursday, June 16, 2022
Regional Operations Officer (Matabeleland Region)

  • Anywhere

THE JOB

Reporting to the Operations Executive, the successful applicant will, among other key aspects, be responsible for:-

  •  Delivering T/O, volume, costs and profit margin by branch in the region.
  • Feasibility studies for new branch opportunities to ensure business growth in region.
  • Controlling spends and builds a culture of long-term saving on operational costs
  • Grow region’s market share
  • Manage assets, performance and discipline in the region.
  • Ensure superior customer service and maintain region’s customers’ relationships
  • Lead staff capabilities initiatives.

 

THE PERSON

The ideal applicant should possess the following minimum qualifications and attributes:-

  • Relevant first degree. Post graduate qualification is an added advantage
  • Proven working experience as a Supermarket Branch Manager – 3 years.
  • Experience in wholesale operations is an added advantage
  • Thorough knowledge of the Zimbabwe wholesale and retail market
  • Strong negotiating and deal closing skills
  • Be fluent in Ndebele

 

Interested persons should submit written applications no later than 30 June 2022, email to: vacancy@ultrabank.co.zw or bothwell@ultrabank.co.zw

