Regional Operations Officer (Matabeleland Region)

THE JOB

Reporting to the Operations Executive, the successful applicant will, among other key aspects, be responsible for:-

Delivering T/O, volume, costs and profit margin by branch in the region.

Feasibility studies for new branch opportunities to ensure business growth in region.

Controlling spends and builds a culture of long-term saving on operational costs

Grow region’s market share

Manage assets, performance and discipline in the region.

Ensure superior customer service and maintain region’s customers’ relationships

Lead staff capabilities initiatives.

THE PERSON

The ideal applicant should possess the following minimum qualifications and attributes:-

Relevant first degree. Post graduate qualification is an added advantage

Proven working experience as a Supermarket Branch Manager – 3 years.

Experience in wholesale operations is an added advantage

Thorough knowledge of the Zimbabwe wholesale and retail market

Strong negotiating and deal closing skills

Be fluent in Ndebele

Interested persons should submit written applications no later than 30 June 2022, email to: vacancy@ultrabank.co.zw or bothwell@ultrabank.co.zw