Regional Operations Officer (Matabeleland Region)

THE JOB
Reporting to the Operations Executive, the successful applicant will, among other key aspects, be responsible for:-
- Delivering T/O, volume, costs and profit margin by branch in the region.
- Feasibility studies for new branch opportunities to ensure business growth in region.
- Controlling spends and builds a culture of long-term saving on operational costs
- Grow region’s market share
- Manage assets, performance and discipline in the region.
- Ensure superior customer service and maintain region’s customers’ relationships
- Lead staff capabilities initiatives.
THE PERSON
The ideal applicant should possess the following minimum qualifications and attributes:-
- Relevant first degree. Post graduate qualification is an added advantage
- Proven working experience as a Supermarket Branch Manager – 3 years.
- Experience in wholesale operations is an added advantage
- Thorough knowledge of the Zimbabwe wholesale and retail market
- Strong negotiating and deal closing skills
- Be fluent in Ndebele
Interested persons should submit written applications no later than 30 June 2022, email to: vacancy@ultrabank.co.zw or bothwell@ultrabank.co.zw
To apply for this job email your details to vacancy@ultrabank.co.zw