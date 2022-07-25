Sales Administrator

Our client in the Vehicle Tracking Systems market is looking for a well-spoken, organised and diligent Sales Administrator. The responsibilities of the role include but are not limited to driving sales, greeting and interacting with customers and basic administrative duties. The ideal candidate must possess at least 2 years of experience in a similar role. Experience in sales would be an added advantage. Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their CVs to ameer@priconsultants.com no later than 26th July 2022. PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.