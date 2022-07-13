Sales Manager

Our client in the Beverage Industry is searching for a well-spoken, creative and dynamic Sales Manager to improve the different brands and increase their exposure in the marketplace and maximise sales of the products. They will perform a wide range of marketing activities to achieve these goals, including developing marketing strategies, creating an advertising plan, performing market research, and planning media engagement.

The ideal candidate must possess a valid driver’s licence, bachelor’s degree, preferably in business administration or marketing or a certificate in a related business or marketing discipline, more than 3 years of experience in the retail industry, some experience in the F&B industry and strong experience in marketing and brand management. A qualification from the beverage industry is an added advantage. Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their CVs to ameer@priconsultants.com no later than 14th July 2022. PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted