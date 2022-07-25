Sales Manager

Our client, a reputable entity within the steel manufacturing industry is looking to recruit a Sales Manager to join their team.

The ideal candidate must meet the minimum requirements and be capable of executing the listed key responsibilities below.

Key Responsibilities :

• Achieving growth and hitting sales targets by successfully managing the sales team.

• Designing and implementing a strategic sales plan that expands the company’s customer base and ensures its strong presence.

• Managing recruiting, objectives setting, coaching and performance monitoring of sales representatives.

• Build and promote strong, long-lasting customer relationships by partnering with them and understanding their needs

• Present sales, revenue and expenses reports and realistic forecasts to the management team

• Identify emerging markets and market shifts while being fully aware of new products and competition status

Minimum Requirements :

• At least 7 years of marketing experience.

• At least 5 years of experience within the steel manufacturing industry.

• Committed to continuous education through workshops, seminars and conferences

• Demonstrated ability to communicate, present and influence credibly and effectively at all levels of the organization

• Proven ability to drive the sales process from plan to close

• Successful previous experience as a sales representative or sales manager, consistently meeting or exceeding targets

If you qualify kindly email your CV in plain word document format to: dnyamugama@priconsultants.com