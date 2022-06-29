Sales Manager

Our client in the agriculture industry is looking for a Sales and Marketing Manager to join them soon. The farm is in Nyanga but the suitable candidate will be based in Harare.

Responsibilities

• Liaise with wholesalers to supply local supermarkets, set recommendations, and ensure volume targets for movement are achieved.

• Ensure merchandising of products in stores is best in class.

• Increase footprint in the vendor trade, develop a balanced portfolio of vendors that cover all major markets.

• Liaise with the various fruit processing companies and ensure that all fruit of these grades moved at best price.

• Liaise with current customers and pack shed to sell available stock at best price.

Minimum Requirements:

• A degree in Marketing/Business Management/Agriculture/ relevant qualification

• At least 5 years’ experience in a similar position

• Strong organizational skills and the ability to perform and prioritize multiple tasks.

If you qualify, please email your cv in plain word format to: pchinenere@priconsultants.com