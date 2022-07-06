Sales Rep (Security Industry, Harare)

A reputable security industry is looking to appoint qualified and experienced Electrician to join their dynamic team. At least minimum of 4years in similar role. Ideally some qualification sales and marketing , and preferably a good qualification/degree. Good commission, must have a driver licence and experience in sales – not necessarily security. Starting salary: USD500per month plus commission plus car plus phone allowance. Urgently apply if you are interested and, attach your CV in word format to: cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw