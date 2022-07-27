Sales Representative

Our client in the Beverage Distribution industry is searching for a well-spoken, organised and innovative Sales Representative.

The Sales Representative will be responsible for developing and maintaining a customer base to drive sales. They will serve as the point of contact between a business and its clients and have a range of responsibilities including identifying and educating prospective customers while supporting existing clients with information and assistance that relates to products.

The ideal candidate must have a certification or degree in Marketing or a similar discipline, strong experience in retail sales, experience in the food & beverage industry, a valid Class 4 driver’s licence and strong problem-solving skills. Strong experience in marketing and brand management will be an added advantage.

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their CVs to ameer@priconsultants.com no later than 29th July 2022.

PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.