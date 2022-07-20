Sales Representative (Internet Service Provider Sector, Kwekwe)

A reputable internet service provider is looking for a Sales representative to join their dynamic team. Preferably someone who stays in Kwekwe. The sales representative will be responsible for managing clients’ accounts and representing the company in selling its products. Experience in administration will be an added advantage. The ideal candidate should have a minimum of 3 years’ experience in ISP/ ICT/Telecoms sector. Qualifications: Degree/ Diploma in Sales and Marketing or Any relevant qualification. Urgently apply if interested and indicate expected salary, attach your CV in word format to: victoria@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw