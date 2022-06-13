Sales Representative

Our client in the Sales and Merchandising Industry is searching for a well-spoken, analytical and result-oriented Sales Representative to generate sales and meet agreed product targets through effective negotiating, new product introduction and utilising of existing product market trends.

The ideal candidate must possess a Degree in Sales and Marketing or a related field, have 5 years of sales experience in an FMCG environment and a clean Class 4 driver’s license.

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their CVs to ameer@priconsultants.com no later than 14th June 2022.

PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.