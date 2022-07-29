Our client in the Cloud Solutions and Technology sector is searching for an organised, tech-focused and well-spoken Salesperson who is willing to learn and take on a number of cloud solutions. This role will entail working from home and on occasion attending in-person meetings. They will focus on Google workspace, Microsoft, Inventory management, hosting, and web development sales. The ideal candidate must possess strong sales skills, a valid driver’s licence, basic knowledge of Google, Microsoft and inventory management systems, and have a reliable internet connection at home.

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their CVs to ameer@priconsultants.com no later than 2nd August 2022. PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.