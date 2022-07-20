Software Developer/implementer (Harare, Zimbabwe)

The successful candidate will need to be a driven person who enjoys the challenge of thinking outside the box as well as implementing ready built solutions with minor customisation. The candidate will be required to follow corporate policies on timesheets and job logging and will work with a number of large corporates so will need to be an organised character. We have a small tight knit team hence it is important that the candidate is able to work well in a team sharing knowledge and ideas and willing to take on knowledge from fellow team members. From a technical standpoint the candidate should first and foremost be very logical and have a passion for efficiency. The candidate will need Microsoft SQL skills, C # and Javscript/Typescript Development Skills, angular skills would be a benefit. Salary will be dependent on candidates interview as we have 3 levels of developers to fill. Urgently apply if interested and indicate expected salary, attach your CV in word format to: cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw