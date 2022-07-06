Store Supervisor

Our client in the automotive industry is searching for a competent, responsible and organised Stores Supervisor to oversee and direct the daily activities, schedules, and assignments of employees in storage, inventory, and distribution of materials and tools. The ideal candidate should possess a minimum of 2 years’ experience in a supervisor role and possess a Degree/Diploma. Experience in the automotive industry would be an added advantage. Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their CVs to ameer@priconsultants.com no later than 8th July 2022. PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted