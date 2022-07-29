Supermarket Butchery/Deli Counter Servers

Our client is looking for applicants to fill the abovementioned roles. Applicants have relevant skills and qualifications with at least three years of proven experience. Ideal candidates have experience in meat processing and bacon and salami (or similar) manufacture.

Core Duties and Responsibilities

• preparing meat for sale by removing bones, trimming fat and cutting, mincing and grinding meat to shape and size for display or as ordered

• preparing crumbed cuts of meat, and marinating, seasoning and curing special cuts

• operating machines to grind, mix, mince and tenderise meat

• making seasonings and pickles by mixing spices, salt and other ingredients

• operating sausage filling machines, smoking chambers, and cooking kettles and vats

• advising customers on the suitability and uses of cuts of meat

• may assist in menu planning and scheduling, and in estimating food production costs

The role will be based out of Zimbabwe with a highly competitive salary on offer. Interested and qualified candidates please send CVs to dnicholls@priconsultants.com. Regrettably, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.